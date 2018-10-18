Pashinyan offers condolences to families of Crimea college attack

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 18, ARMENPRESS. Acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan has extended condolences to the families and friends of the Kerch attack in Crimea.

“It was with great sorrow that I received the news about the tragic incident that took place in Kerch. We condemn in the strongest terms this act of violence. On behalf the Armenian people I offer condolences to the families and friends of the victims, and I wish speedy recovery to the injured,” Pashinyan said in his address, according to his office.

20 people were killed in the attack on October 17 in a college in Crimea’s Kerch.

Eleven out of 20 victims of the Kerch college shooting were under the age of 18, Russian Healthcare Minister Veronika Skvortsova told reporters on Thursday, TASS reports.

"Twenty people were killed, among them 15 students and five college employees. Eleven out of 15 students were under the age of 18," Skvortsova said.

Doctors have stabilized teenagers that remained in a critical condition at a hospital in Crimea's Kerch, she added.

"Those with very serious injuries were stabilized overnight," Skvortsova said.

Fourty-four people injured in the Kerch college shooting remain hospitalized, the official pointed out.

On Wednesday, a student opened fire and detonated an explosion at the Kerch Polytechnic College in Crimea. He later committed suicide. The criminal case was initially opened over an act of terrorism, but was later reclassified as murder. A three-day mourning will start in Crimea on Thursday, TASS reports.



Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan