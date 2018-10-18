Armenia has done everything for domestic issues not to impact CSTO - acting FM

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 18, ARMENPRESS. The discussions about recalling Yuri Khachaturov (Armenia) from the position of CSTO Secretary General continue, acting foreign minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan told reporters.

“Discussions continue in the sense that we need to view the issue in a broader context, because similar situations may arise in the future, the charters of the organization should be ready for this kind of situations. Armenia has done everything in order for the domestic political issues not to impact CSTO. The CSTO reputation is as much important for Armenia as it is for any member country of the organization,” he said.

Khachaturov is charged by Armenian authorities for “breaching constitutional order” during the March 1, 2008 events.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan