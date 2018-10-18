Osipyan rules out use of Police’s administrative resource during upcoming parliamentary elections

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 18, ARMENPRESS. Police Chief of Armenia Valeri Osipyan rules out that the Police will use its administrative resource during the upcoming early parliamentary elections, reports Armenpress.

“I have announced during the Yerevan City Council elections that no police officer has a right to guide anyone. Everyone is free in his/her actions, choice. Everyone decides himself/herself the country’s future. No one has a right to force, dictate, no such thing has happened and will not happen so that we use our administrative resource”, he told reporters after today’s Cabinet meeting.

