Recommendation on shifting CSTO PA session from Yerevan to Moscow should be treated pragmatically – says acting FM

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 18, ARMENPRESS. The recommendation to shift the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly session from Yerevan to Moscow should be treated pragmatically, acting foreign minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan told reporters today.

“I think this is one of the questions that should be treated pragmatically. It will be held in Armenia today, tomorrow in another location….the issue related to a simply a pragmatic approach. We are working, I don’t see any problem,” he said.

According to TASS news agency, State Duma chairman of the CIS, Eurasian Integration and Compatriots committee Leonid Kalashnikov has said that the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly session will be held in Moscow, and not in Yerevan – which was initially planned.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan