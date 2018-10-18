Armenian President extends condolences over Kerch college attack

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 18, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian extended condolences over the explosion in the Kerch college in Crimea which claimed numerous human lives, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The President expressed his deepest condolences to the relatives and families of the victims, and wished speedy recovery to the injured.

On October 17, an explosion occurred at the Kerch Polytechnic College in Crimea. According to preliminary reports, 19 people have been killed, more than 50 have been injured in the attack.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan