Police to apply new approaches during upcoming early parliamentary elections – Osipyan

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 18, ARMENPRESS. Police Chief of Armenia Valeri Osipyan assures that the Police are completely ready for the upcoming early parliamentary elections scheduled in December, Armenpress reports.

Following today’s Cabinet meeting, Osipyan told reporters that the Police have the same preparedness for the expected elections as it was during the Yerevan City Council elections.

He again repeated the previous statement according to which the Police will demonstrate an unprecedented control across the Republic during the elections. “The Police are ready to excellently hold the snap parliamentary elections. Here we will apply new approaches, especially in the provinces”, he said, refusing to provide additional details.

