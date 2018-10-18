Osipyan approves former first deputy police chief Hunan Poghosyan's appointment as Syunik governor

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 18, ARMENPRESS. Police Chief of Armenia Valeri Osipyan believes that former first deputy police chief Hunan Poghosyan will carry out good work in the post of governor of Syunik province, Armenpress reports.

“The Prime Minister made a right decision, and I think that Hunan Poghosyan will work well”, Osipyan told reporters, commenting on the criticisms over Hunan Poghosyan’s appointment as Syunik governor.

Asked whether there are people who previously were holding office and can join the new government, the Police Chief said: “I cannot say”.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan