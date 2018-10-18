Acting PM Pashinyan hopes government will work more intensively and effectively during pre- election period

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 18, ARMENPRESS. Acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan hopes that the government will not change the logic of its work during the pre-election period, quite the contrary, its activities should be more intensive and effective, reports Armenpress.

“You know that we are preparing for the early parliamentary elections, and understandably, the political situations leave certain effect on the work and moods. I want to hope that during this period the government will not change the logic of its work, quite the contrary, our activities must become more intense and effective as we are entering a pre-election phase. But on the other hand it is necessary to effectively use this time for organization of further activities, as well as reaching a more effective level”, the acting PM said during today’s Cabinet session.

He said by using the chance that the public administration system should not be involved in the pre-election processes, it’s a good period to work in calmer conditions. “I hope that especially the part of our government and public administration system which is not politicized and shouldn’t be so, will use this period for constructive purposes”, he said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan