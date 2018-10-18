Two newborns found ALIVE abandoned in plastic bag in Gyumri

GYUMRI, OCTOBER 18, ARMENPRESS. Two newborn baby boys have been found alive in a plastic bag outside a children’s care facility in Gyumri, Armenia’s second largest city. The infants were found by the facility’s security guard in the evening of October 17.

The guard contacted police immediately.

First responders arrived shortly and attended the infants. Doctors said the boys are 2-10 days old. Officials from the Shirak Governor’s Office also arrived at the scene. The children were given food and were placed under supervision.

“They are male baby boys aged from two to ten days old, we can’t say for sure at this moment if they are siblings or not. They are in normal condition, there are no traces of violence,” Lilit Grigoryan from the Shirak Governor’s Office said.

Other details weren't immediately clear.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan