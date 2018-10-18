Renowned Istanbul-Armenian photographer Ara Guler dies at 90

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 18, ARMENPRESS. Renowned Istanbul-Armenian photographer Ara Guler has passed away at the age of 90, Voice of America reports citing state media.

Guler died after being rushed to hospital for emergency treatment for heart failure.

Ara Guler was born in Istanbul on August 16, 1928.

Guler attended an Armenian school in Istanbul and began working as a photographer on Turkish newspaper Yeni.

His work included images of the city’s best known mosques and landmarks, pictures of workers going about their daily lives to rare pictures of Istanbul covered in a blanket of snow.

Fans liked to call Guler the “Eye of Istanbul” or an “Istanbul photographer”.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan