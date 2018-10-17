Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   17 October

Armen Sarkissian, Nikol Pashinyan meet at Presidential Residence


YEREVAN, OCTOBER 17, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian and acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan have met at the Presidential Residence, spokesperson of the acting PM Arman Yeghoyan told ARMENPRESS.

He said that the PM’s office will soon provide details of the meeting.

