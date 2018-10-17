Yerevan Mayor Hayk Marutyan meets with Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 17, ARMENPRESS. Yerevan Mayor Hayk Marutyan, who is in France on a working visit, has met with Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of Yerevan Municipality, thanking Yerevan Mayor for accepting the invitation and congratulating Hayk Marutyan on being elected Yerevan Mayor, Anne Hidalgo wished her colleague fruitful activity in his responsible position. Paris Mayor once again expressed willingness to expand the cooperation existing between the two capitals.

Thanking for the invitation, congratulations and warm welcome Yerevan mayor attached particular importance to strengthening the friendly and partner ties between the two capitals outlining that there is a wide field for working out new bilateral projects and cooperation expansion in various spheres. The parties referred to the creation of “TUMO” center in Paris considering it to be one of the best examples of the cooperation established between the two capital cities.

