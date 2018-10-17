Last year visitors to Armenia spent over 1.1 billion USD

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 17, ARMENPRESS. According to the report of World Tourism Organization, the visitors to Armenia in 2017 spent 1 billion and 120 million USD. ARMENPRESS reports 1 million and 495 thousand people visited Armenia in 2017.

Georgia is the leader in South Caucasus in terms of number of visits. In 2017 the number of visitors to Georgia amounted to nearly 3.5 million who spent 2 billion and 751 million USD in that country.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan