President Sarkissian hosts Columbia University Professor John Bilezikian

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 17, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian on October 17 hosted famous doctor, Professor at the Columbia University John Bilezikian, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

For already 12 years a symposium on osteoporosis issues is being organized in Armenia by the initiative of Professor Bilezikian, and next week an international forum will be held in Yerevan for the second time which will be attended by delegates from more than 20 countries.

The Professor attached great importance to the implementation of education, research programs and stated that he transfers his experience to Armenian doctors with a great pleasure.

The meeting also touched upon issues relating to the public health.

