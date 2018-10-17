President receives Russian ambassador
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 17, ARMENPRESS. President Armen Sarkissian has held a meeting today with Ambassador of Russia to Armenia Sergey Kopirkin.
Sarkissian and Kopirkin discussed the bilateral relations agenda, particularly attaching importance to enhancing and deepening partnership in the academic-educational and humanitarian fields.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
