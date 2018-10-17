Acting first deputy PM says executive is ready for different developments

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 17, ARMENPRESS. Acting first deputy prime minister Ararat Mirzoyan hopes that all forces will demonstrate necessary wisdom, will make efforts so that the two weeks following the PM’s resignation will pass without any shocks, reports Armenpress.

“In any case the executive is ready for different developments. And judging from the overall public moods, it seems people as well are ready for various developments”, the acting deputy PM told reporters in the Parliament.

He commented on the views according to which Nikol Pashinyan’s candidacy will be nominated at least at the first stage of the election of the PM in the Parliament with an option not to be elected.

“There are two interpretations concerning these issues. If a prime minister is not elected as a result of voting, the second stage begins 7 days after the voting. Some of the lawyers state that it is necessary to be guided by the logic of the Constitution, and here the logic hints that election is not taking place in any way. The others insist that it is necessary to be guided by literal interpretation which means that there should be a candidate for PM who will not be elected. If this is the right option, I think Nikol Pashinyan will be the candidate for PM, and MPs will vote against him”, he said.

