Parliament to convene special session October 22

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 17, ARMENPRESS. At the decision of Speaker Ara Babloyan, the parliament of Armenia will convene a special session on October 22, at 11:00.

The agenda will include the following: the bill on amending the constitutional law on electoral code, the bill on amending the constitutional law on referendum, the bill on amending the administrative offense code, and the bill on amending the law on defense.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan