Pashinyan to rally for ally mayoral candidate in Armenian town

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 17, ARMENPRESS. Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will participate in the campaigning rally of David Khudatyan, the candidate running for Mayor of Armavir representing the My Step team.

“Dear people of Armavir, I’ll be at the central plaza of the town of Armavir tonight at 18:00 to participate in the campaigning rally of David Khudatyan, the candidate for Mayor of Armavir representing the My Step team. I am kindly inviting you all [to the event],” Pashinyan said on Facebook.

