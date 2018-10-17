Ex-PM’s jailed brother released on bail

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 17, ARMENPRESS. Former Prime Minister Hovik Abrahamyan’s jailed brother Henrik Abrahamyan has been released from pre-trial detention on a five million dram (roughly 10,300 dollars) bail, the Special Investigative Service told ARMENPRESS.

Henrik Abrahamyan was arrested in suspicion of illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

Authorities said the man stored the illegal weapons in the territory of a factory officially owned by a man named Ambik Gevorgyan, but de facto owned by Hovik Abrahamyan. Multiple firearms, including heavy machine guns and sniper rifles, were found in the premises of the plant.

Ambik Gevorgyan is the driver of Hovik Abrahamyan.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan