Acting minister Arayik Harutyunyan meets EU Commissioner Carlos Moedas in Paris

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 17, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s acting minister of education and science Arayik Harutyunyan met with EU Commissioner for Research, Science and Innovation Carlos Moedas during his official visit to Paris, the ministry told Armenpress.

During the meeting the officials discussed Armenia’s science management effectiveness issues, Horizon-2020 Framework Programme for Research and Innovation and etc.

The EU Commissioner expressed readiness to provide support to the proposed programs of education reforms in Armenia within a short period of time, as well as the development of scientific-research institutions activity assessment model. The Commissioner also attached importance to the opening of the TUMO Center for Creative Technologies branch in Paris.

