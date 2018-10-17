HHK hardliner-turned Pashinyan supporter eyes job in Europe

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 17, ARMENPRESS. Republican Party of Armenia (HHK) faction lawmaker Gevorg Kostanyan says he has been offered a position in the European Public Prosecutor's Office (EPPO) and he intends to take it.

Kostanyan, a former prosecutor general, told reporters today that he has numerously received job officers from different international organizations throughout the years.

“I must express my final decision until December 15-20,” he said.

He said the formation of the body will take place from next year. “And in order to be a part of it, you must be at least involved in the international association of prosecutor generals of the Council of Europe. And I have accepted this offer,” he said.

Kostanyan stressed that his stance doesn’t have anything to do with the domestic political situation.

In an earlier interview, Kostanyan had endorsed Pashinyan and his government. He described Nikol Pashinyan as “an honest and decent man.”

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan