China donates 200 ambulance vehicles to Armenia

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 17, ARMENPRESS. China donated 200 ambulance vehicles to Armenia: the donation ceremony was held in Yerevan which was attended by acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, Chinese Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Tian Erlong, acting healthcare minister Arsen Torosyan and others, reports Armenpress.

“I extend my warmest congratulations on this occasion. The cooperation in the healthcare sector is an important part of the Armenian-Chinese partnership, and the Chinese side attaches importance to the development of healthcare in Armenia. 88 ambulance vehicles, donated to Armenia since 2011, played key role for healthcare development and improvement of ambulance service. Now we are donating 200 new ambulance vehicles by this program. It’s one of the largest programs among China’s similar international projects”, the Ambassador said.

He thanked the China International Cooperation Development fund, Armenia’s healthcare ministry, as well as all responsible persons from the Chinese side for the program implementation.

The Chinese Ambassador informed that the production company has sent specialists, and as a result, nearly 350 doctors, nurses and drivers passed a professional training. The Ambassador expressed confidence that Armenian specialists will make maximum efforts for the organization of emergency medical care and etc.

“Despite the distance between our two countries, the friendship of our peoples has a centuries-old history. China’s support to Armenia is being carried out without any interest. I am confident that China and Armenia will continue the cooperation in various areas, and the Armenian-Chinese ties will be continuous and firm”, he said.

Photos by Mkhitar Khachatryan

