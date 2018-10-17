New Armenia pulls like a magnet: Multiple illegal border-crossing attempts in three days from Turkey

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 17, ARMENPRESS. Russian border guards stationed in Armenia have arrested a group of border-crossers who attempted to illegally cross the border from Turkey overnight October 15-16.

The Russian Federal Security Service’s Border Patrol Department said that the trespassers attempted to secretly enter the Araks River at nighttime and cross the border shortly. Border guards of Artashat, however, spotted and apprehended the group.

According to preliminary information the trespassers are originally from Southern Asia.

Law enforcement bodies are investigating the case to reveal the goal of the trespassers.

The arrested border crossers were handed over to Armenian law enforcement agencies as required by law.

On October 15, border guards of Gyumri noticed an unidentified person crossing the Armenian-Turkish border. The man examined the terrain and attempted to move further unnoticed. He was apprehended. The man is said to be an ethnic Kurdish citizen of Turkey. According to preliminary reports he is a felon hiding from law enforcement agencies. Another illegal border crossing attempt was prevented on October 14.

