Acting education and science minister attends opening ceremony of TUMO branch in Paris

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 17, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s acting minister of education and science Arayik Harutyunyan is in Paris on an official visit within the frames of which he participated in the opening ceremony of the TUMO Center for Creative Technologies branch, the ministry told Armenpress.

Welcoming the event participants, the acting minister noted: “In fact I am very happy for the opening of the TUMO branch in the heart of Europe, in Paris. TUMO’s export from Armenia is one of our best indictors and one of our best results in the field of education. There is a common expression among Armenians that we don’t have natural resources, and that main resource are the human brains. For a long time we were looking for ways to export that resource, and it was possible to ensure that gap in the field of education thanks to TUMO. It has been repeatedly stated that Paris is the capital of Europe’s fashion. It is also one of the bearers and centers of fashion in the sphere of innovation and technology, and it’s very important for us that one of the first centers of TUMO is being opened in Paris. After when the Paris Mayor in 2016 talked about opening TUMO branch, the remaining European centers and capitals also were infected with that thought and expressed a wish to have their own TUMOs. At the moment there are plans to open TUMO branches in Moscow, Berlin and other European capitals. Recently German Chancellor Angela Merkel visited TUMO in Yerevan, and following her visit Germans as well are interested in this project. You know that a revolution took place in Armenia this year, and from the very start only 10-12 people believed in it. This revolution and its implementation are the best proofs of the fact that if small group of people believe in an idea, it happens. I mentioned this example because a similar revolution in the education sector has been carried out by Papazian family and their partners, Simonian, small group of people who believed in that idea and implemented it. And it’s not a coincidence that currently the TUMO network is spread all over the world”.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan