Success Story: Former Intern at Business Armenia becomes investor, establishes production

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 16, ARMENPRESS. With the support of Business Armenia, Tashjian Group has begun footwear manufacturing and is preparing to export the first batch, Business Armenia said.

The American-Armenian businessman Mr. Colle Tashjian has developed the business plan during his internship in Business Armenia (former Development Foundation of Armenia), and implemented the project a year and a half after completing his internship.

Mr. Tashjian has started the business with an initial investment of $60.000 and has partnered with one of Armenian producers.

The footwear is produced from ecofriendly materials and is entirely handmade.

The already produced 400 pairs of footwear will be exported to the United States in the nearest future. The company conducts online sales at Areni1.store.



"This is a classic example of how an economist can turn into an investor and how to enter big markets with little investment. Our team consulted the company on customs duty, tax, legal procedures and cargo transportation. We are ready to provide support like this to any investor and exporter" stated the CEO of Business Armenia Mr. Armen Avak Avakyan.



"Our sports shoes have high-quality classification. I have studied the history of the Armenian shoe and decided to start from the roots, choosing Areni 1 as the brand for our products. We have cooperated with designers to combine the latest fashion trends and traditional ones in order to make high quality products” said the CEO of Tashjian Group, Mr. Cole Tashjian.



"The company founder has five-year business development plan. Within the framework of the investment program he’s planning to introduce unique technologies for high-quality raw material processing in Armenia. This will also give an opportunity to organize the while chain of shoe production in Armenia without entirely or partially importing the raw materials" mentioned the Investors’ support manager of Business Armenia, Mr. Arman Khachatryan.