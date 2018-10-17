Acting PM Pashinyan visits “Breath of Syrian-Armenian Culture in Yerevan” charity exhibition-fair

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 17, ARMENPRESS. Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan visited on October 17 the “Breath of Syrian-Armenian Culture in Yerevan” charity exhibition-fair at Northern Avenue, reports Armenpress. He was accompanied by acting minister of Diaspora Mkhitar Hayrapetyan. Pashinyan toured the pavilions, got acquainted with the works and was interested in the activities of Syrian-Armenians.

The Syrian-Armenians were presenting their hand-made works. They applied to the acting PM with the request to mitigate the tax burden, especially for the new business.

“At the moment we are preparing changes in the Tax Code. We plan to totally exempt micro-business from taxes. The trade turnover threshold is not determined yet, it’s at the discussion stage, but we are considering either 20 million or 24 million AMD version. In other words, if your business is within these boundaries, you are totally exempt from taxes. Which sectors must be included in that privilege is being discussed”, Nikol Pashinyan said, adding that the business also needs to be honest, work within the law.

The “Breath of Syrian-Armenian Culture in Yerevan” charity exhibition-fair has been organized by the support of the Diaspora ministry, the Armenian Caritas NGO, the UNHCR Armenia Office, the Center for Coordination of Syrian-Armenians’ Issues NGO and the Yerevan City Hall. This time the exhibition-fair is dedicated to Yerevan’s 2800th anniversary.

Photos by Tatev Duryan

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan