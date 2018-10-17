Civil Contract party most probably to participate in early parliamentary elections with My Step alliance format

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 17, ARMENPRESS. The Civil Contract party will most probably participate in the upcoming early parliamentary elections with My Step alliance format, acting Prime Minister of Armenia, member of the board of the Civil Contract party Nikol Pashinyan said in an interview to Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, Armenpress reports.

“Most probably we will participate with My Step alliance format. It is probable that this will happen, but no final decision has been made yet”, the acting PM said.

Asked whether his colleagues from Yelk faction will be in the alliance, Pashinyan said: “I don’t think so since I stated that we will move on with the format of the Yerevan City Council elections”.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan