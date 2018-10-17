LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 16-10-18
LONDON, OCTOBER 17, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 16 October:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 0.83% to $2031.00, copper price down by 0.30% to $6285.00, lead price up by 2.86% to $2088.00, nickel price down by 0.63% to $12720.00, tin price up by 0.29% to $19105.00, zinc price up by 0.02% to $2635.50, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price stood at $62000.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 10:37 Civil Contract party most probably to participate in early parliamentary elections with My Step alliance format
- 10:29 Pashinyan’s probable nomination in upcoming election to be formal technicality in pre-arranged scenario of being vetoed to disband parliament
- 10:12 Pashinyan calls for encouraging healthy lifestyle, intro’s new acting sports minister
- 09:57 U.S. issues new Iran sanctions targeting Bank Mellat, other companies
- 09:51 Border crosser from Turkey ID’d as ethnic Kurd felon, Russian border guards say
- 09:17 European Stocks - 16-10-18
- 09:15 US stocks up - 16-10-18
- 09:14 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 16-10-18
- 09:12 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Down - 16-10-18
- 09:08 Oil Prices Up - 16-10-18
- 10.16-21:11 President Sarkissian accepts Cabinet’s resignation
- 10.16-20:21 Everything will be OK, I love you all – PM Pashinyan’s moving resignation address
- 10.16-20:02 URGENT: Pashinyan resigns to trigger dissolution of parliament
- 10.16-18:08 Pashinyan likely to get formally nominated as candidate for PM and intentionally rejected to disband parliament
- 10.16-17:43 PM appoints new urban development official
- 10.16-17:33 Deputy director of National Security Service appointed
- 10.16-17:32 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 16-10-18
- 10.16-17:30 Asian Stocks - 16-10-18
- 10.16-17:25 PM Pashinyan, ARF representatives discuss current political situation in Armenia
- 10.16-17:12 10 suspects detained by Yerevan PD for armed brawl in central plaza
- 10.16-16:39 URGENT: Pashinyan to announce resignation in televised address at 20:00 – spokesperson confirms
- 10.16-15:45 Prospects and steps to form favorable environment for EAEU business to be discussed at Eurasian Week business forum
- 10.16-15:10 The sooner elections happen, the better for investments – warns tax chief
- 10.16-14:53 US State Department official hopes upcoming parliamentary elections in Armenia will be free and fair
- 10.16-14:02 Dashnaks won’t nominate candidate for prime minister
- 10.16-14:00 Wiretapping was ordered from Armenia by a well-known individual, says NSS chief
- 10.16-13:44 United States always supports contacts between NK conflicting party leaders – State Department official
- 10.16-13:33 New governor of Syunik vows to do everything to further strengthen new Armenia
- 10.16-12:56 French Cabinet reshuffle: Macron makes new appointments
- 10.16-12:49 Pashinyan-Trump meeting to take place, but date and place still unknown - US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State
- 10.16-12:22 Wiretappers of security chiefs’ phone conversation identified
- 10.16-12:08 Armenian people’s potential should be involved in country’s development process, says PM Pashinyan
- 10.16-12:06 Any counterrevolution or sabotage threats to be ruled out, intelligence chief says
- 10.16-11:57 New governors appointed
- 10.16-11:52 ‘Important statement’ to be made tonight, reiterates PM Nikol Pashinyan
19:43, 10.11.2018
Viewed 2015 times April 24 will be remembered in France as the Day of Remembrance of the Armenian Genocide - Emmanuel Macron
20:00, 10.10.2018
Viewed 2004 times Canadian PM Justin Trudeau arrives in Yerevan to participate in 17th summit of Francophonie
19:18, 10.11.2018
Viewed 1843 times Armenian, French Presidents attend presentation of architectural project of “Aznavour” center
16:37, 10.13.2018
Viewed 1789 times PHOTO: Dozens of presidential aircraft parked at Zvartnots airport as Yerevan transformed into Francophonie global capital October 11-12
20:21, 10.16.2018
Viewed 1763 times Everything will be OK, I love you all – PM Pashinyan’s moving resignation address