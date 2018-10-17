LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 16-10-18

LONDON, OCTOBER 17, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 16 October:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 0.83% to $2031.00, copper price down by 0.30% to $6285.00, lead price up by 2.86% to $2088.00, nickel price down by 0.63% to $12720.00, tin price up by 0.29% to $19105.00, zinc price up by 0.02% to $2635.50, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price stood at $62000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.