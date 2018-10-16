Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   16 October

Deputy director of National Security Service appointed


YEREVAN, OCTOBER 16, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian has appointed Eduard Martirosyan to serve as deputy director of the National Security Service, the president’s office said.

The appointment was made at the recommendation of the Prime Minister,

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




