Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 16-10-18
YEREVAN, 16 OCTOBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 16 October, USD exchange rate down by 0.71 drams to 484.57 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 1.46 drams to 560.79 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate stood at 7.40 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 1.68 drams to 639.68 drams.
The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.
Gold price вup by 131.06 drams to 19161.74 drams. Silver price вup by 1.85 drams to 229.64 drams. Platinum price вup by 89.93 drams to 13164.5 drams.
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 18:08 Pashinyan likely to get formally nominated as candidate for PM and intentionally rejected to disband parliament
- 17:43 PM appoints new urban development official
- 17:33 Deputy director of National Security Service appointed
- 17:32 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 16-10-18
- 17:30 Asian Stocks - 16-10-18
- 17:25 PM Pashinyan, ARF representatives discuss current political situation in Armenia
- 17:12 10 suspects detained by Yerevan PD for armed brawl in central plaza
- 16:39 URGENT: Pashinyan to announce resignation in televised address at 20:00 – spokesperson confirms
- 15:45 Prospects and steps to form favorable environment for EAEU business to be discussed at Eurasian Week business forum
- 15:10 The sooner elections happen, the better for investments – warns tax chief
- 14:53 US State Department official hopes upcoming parliamentary elections in Armenia will be free and fair
- 14:02 Dashnaks won’t nominate candidate for prime minister
- 14:00 Wiretapping was ordered from Armenia by a well-known individual, says NSS chief
- 13:44 United States always supports contacts between NK conflicting party leaders – State Department official
- 13:33 New governor of Syunik vows to do everything to further strengthen new Armenia
- 12:56 French Cabinet reshuffle: Macron makes new appointments
- 12:49 Pashinyan-Trump meeting to take place, but date and place still unknown - US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State
- 12:22 Wiretappers of security chiefs’ phone conversation identified
- 12:08 Armenian people’s potential should be involved in country’s development process, says PM Pashinyan
- 12:06 Any counterrevolution or sabotage threats to be ruled out, intelligence chief says
- 11:57 New governors appointed
- 11:52 ‘Important statement’ to be made tonight, reiterates PM Nikol Pashinyan
- 11:44 US ready to work with Armenia - Deputy Assistant Secretary of State
- 11:34 Parliament to hold extraordinary session October 22, electoral code amendments on agenda
- 11:11 PM Pashinyan congratulates new ministers Tigran Khachatryan and Gegham Gevorgyan on appointment
- 11:09 ‘Armenia enters historic phase’, Pashinyan to address nation tonight
- 10:43 Russian border guards apprehend Turkish citizen for illegally crossing Armenia-Turkey border
- 10:32 FM Mnatsakanyan presents Armenia's new government’s priorities at Eastern Partnership ministerial meeting
- 10:16 New economy minister named
- 10:15 Gegham Gevorgyan appointed minister of agriculture
- 10:07 Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen dies at 65
- 09:55 Artsakh FM receives Board Members of International Francophone Press Union
- 09:05 European Stocks - 15-10-18
- 09:04 US stocks down - 15-10-18
- 09:02 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 15-10-18
19:43, 10.11.2018
Viewed 1958 times April 24 will be remembered in France as the Day of Remembrance of the Armenian Genocide - Emmanuel Macron
20:00, 10.10.2018
Viewed 1947 times Canadian PM Justin Trudeau arrives in Yerevan to participate in 17th summit of Francophonie
19:18, 10.11.2018
Viewed 1784 times Armenian, French Presidents attend presentation of architectural project of “Aznavour” center
12:41, 10.09.2018
Viewed 1756 times Alone but never forgotten: The 600-year-old sole standing Armenian church in Trabzon, Turkey
16:37, 10.13.2018
Viewed 1647 times PHOTO: Dozens of presidential aircraft parked at Zvartnots airport as Yerevan transformed into Francophonie global capital October 11-12