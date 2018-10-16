Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 16-10-18

YEREVAN, 16 OCTOBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 16 October, USD exchange rate down by 0.71 drams to 484.57 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 1.46 drams to 560.79 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate stood at 7.40 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 1.68 drams to 639.68 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price вup by 131.06 drams to 19161.74 drams. Silver price вup by 1.85 drams to 229.64 drams. Platinum price вup by 89.93 drams to 13164.5 drams.