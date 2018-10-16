Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   16 October

10 suspects detained by Yerevan PD for armed brawl in central plaza


YEREVAN, OCTOBER 16, ARMENPRESS. Ten people have been detained by Yerevan police officers in the Republic  Square at 19:10, October 15, is suspicion of armed assault and battery.

The detainees are boys and young men aged from 16 to 24.

Police said the suspects were causing public disturbances and misdemeanors in the central plaza. Two of the suspects stabbed each other during the brawl.

An investigation is underway.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




