Prospects and steps to form favorable environment for EAEU business to be discussed at Eurasian Week business forum

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 16, ARMENPRESS. The Eurasian Week business forum, which will be held in Armenia from October 22 to 24, will begin with a plenary session during which the achievements of the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), prospects and steps on forming favorable business environment within the Union, directions aimed at promoting and strengthening the production ties will be discussed, reports Armenpress.

Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) Tigran Sargsyan, Chairman of the Council of the Eurasian Economic Commission, Russia’s first deputy prime minister, minister of finance Anton Siluanov, Armenia’s deputy prime minister Mher Grigoryan, deputy prime minister of Belarus Igor Petrishenko, first deputy PM of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin and vice PM of Kyrgyzstan Jenish Razakov have been invited to participate in the October 22 plenary session.

During the plenary session the practical steps aimed at forming favorable business environment in the EAEU, the obstacles on this path, actions for eliminating them, the problems on the way of promoting industrial production in the EAEU, issues on engaging investors in the real sector of the economy, as well as the positive and negatives sides of the integration process in terms of attracting investments and developing export to third countries will be discussed. The policy of the EAEU member states aimed at raising the cooperation attractiveness will also be discussed.

A great attention will be paid on the possibilities to introduce modern digital decisions in business. The event participants will be introduced on successful examples of similar decisions.

“Strong economic, working and cultural ties between the members of the Eurasian Economic Union have become the foundation for the creation of the Union, the member states of which have got a qualitatively new environment for running business and developing entrepreneurship. Thanks to the creation of the Eurasian Economic Union, commercial and administrative barriers between the countries have been eliminated, B2B and B2G mutual cooperation has been simplified for the economic activity participants, transport infrastructures and logistics are developing. The further development and strengthening of the Union demands great work. Considerable increase of investment and export potential of the Union’s member states will serve as a result of it”, EEC Board Chairman Tigran Sargsyan said.

