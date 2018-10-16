The sooner elections happen, the better for investments – warns tax chief

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 16, ARMENPRESS. The State Revenue Committee has received 26-28 thousand employment records as of late September from various companies, i.e. that many people have been hired for employment in various companies, State Revenue Committee President David Ananyan told reporters after the Cabinet meeting today. He was referring to the timeframe after he took office after the revolution.

“This process has been connected with the awakening situation, but I also emphasize that the government hasn’t yet presented an outlined vision of economic policy to the public due to the well-known circumstances. The clear draft regarding tax code amendments hasn’t yet been finally presented to the public. In this case the economy has paused. If in the nearest future we don’t present our intentions in a document form to the public, I even have doubts that not only will growth stop, but it will also regress. The constant revolutionary situation doesn’t encourage economy, but pushes it back,” Ananyan said. He said he has talked to the Prime Minister in this regard. Ananyan stressed that early elections of parliament are a pressing need.

“The sooner snap elections happen the more understandable the situation will be for investors, and the economy will start breathing,” he said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan