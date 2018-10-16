Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   16 October

US State Department official hopes upcoming parliamentary elections in Armenia will be free and fair


YEREVAN, OCTOBER 16, ARMENPRESS. George Kent – US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs, hopes that upcoming snap parliamentary elections in Armenia will be free, fair and participatory, reports Armenpress.

“We know that democratic changes took place in your country, and that elections are expected in the future. We expect these elections will be free, fair and participatory”, the US State Department official told reporters in Yerevan.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan




