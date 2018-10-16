United States always supports contacts between NK conflicting party leaders – State Department official

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 16, ARMENPRESS. The United States, as a OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairing country, has always supported and continues supporting in order for the NK conflict parties to speak to each other and for contacts between the leaders of the countries to take place, Deputy Assistant Secretary in the U.S. State Department’s Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs George Kent told reporters today in Yerevan.

“The Unites States, France and Russia, are OSCE member countries together with Armenia and Azerbaijan, and we all accept the Madrid Principles, the main clauses of which are the non-use of force, territorial integrity and the self-determination right,” he said.

Kent reminded that the US helped to organize a meeting between the Armenian and Azerbaijani foreigh ministers on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, which was followed by the Pashinyan-Aliyev meeting in Tajikistan.

“Leaders of both countries find this contact to be positive,” he said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan