New governor of Syunik vows to do everything to further strengthen new Armenia

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 16, ARMENPRESS. New governor of Syunik province Hunan Poghosyan says he assumes office with a great responsibility, reports Armenpress.

“I am ready to serve wherever I’ll be found appropriate. At the moment I’ve been found appropriate to serve as governor of Syunik. I will do everything within my modest capacities to further strengthen new Armenia”, he said. He informed that he received the proposal to serve as Syunik governor from the government, also from Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, and accepted the proposal with a great pleasure.

“All will be equal before the law, our law enforcement system today is operating very concretely and professionally”, Hunan Poghosyan said.

He informed that he departs for Kapan in coming hours where he will stay there with his family.

