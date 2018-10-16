French Cabinet reshuffle: Macron makes new appointments

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 16, ARMENPRESS. French president Emmanuel Macron has made new appointments in the Cabinet.

He appointed a political ally to the key post of interior minister during a limited cabinet reshuffle.

Christophe Castaner, 52, heads Macron's party La Republique en Marche (Republic on the Move). He was previously junior minister in charge of Relations with Parliament.

He replaces Gerard Collomb who quit two weeks ago. Collomb resigned to run for Mayor of Lyon.

Four other government members were replaced during Tuesday's reshuffle, including the culture and agriculture ministers.

The finance and foreign affairs ministers retained their positions.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan