Pashinyan-Trump meeting to take place, but date and place still unknown - US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 16, ARMENPRESS. During the meeting between US President Donald Trump’s national security advisor John Bolton and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan issues relating to Pashinyan-Trump possible meeting will be discussed, George Kent – US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs, told reporters in Yerevan, reports Armenpress.

He assured that the meeting of the Armenian PM and the US President will take place, but couldn’t say for sure the place and the date. “We, as diplomats, always support meetings between our leaders. I think this issue will be discussed during the discussions of PM Pashinyan and Ambassador Bolton”, he said.

John Bolton will visit the region on October 20.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan