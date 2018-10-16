Wiretappers of security chiefs’ phone conversation identified

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 16, ARMENPRESS. National Security Service director Arthur Vanetsyan has announced that they have identified the people who had wiretapping a phone conversation between himself and Special Investigative Service director Sasun Khachatryan.

“We have revealed the circle, who ordered it and who wiretapped. We are currently clarifying the method of wiretapping,” he told reporters after today’s Cabinet meeting.

Asked to reveal the identity of the employer who ordered the wiretapping, Vanetsyan said: “I can’t say.”

