Wiretappers of security chiefs’ phone conversation identified
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 16, ARMENPRESS. National Security Service director Arthur Vanetsyan has announced that they have identified the people who had wiretapping a phone conversation between himself and Special Investigative Service director Sasun Khachatryan.
“We have revealed the circle, who ordered it and who wiretapped. We are currently clarifying the method of wiretapping,” he told reporters after today’s Cabinet meeting.
Asked to reveal the identity of the employer who ordered the wiretapping, Vanetsyan said: “I can’t say.”
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 13:44 United States always supports contacts between NK conflicting party leaders – State Department official
- 13:33 New governor of Syunik vows to do everything to further strengthen new Armenia
- 12:56 French Cabinet reshuffle: Macron makes new appointments
- 12:49 Pashinyan-Trump meeting to take place, but date and place still unknown - US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State
- 12:22 Wiretappers of security chiefs’ phone conversation identified
- 12:08 Armenian people’s potential should be involved in country’s development process, says PM Pashinyan
- 12:06 Any counterrevolution or sabotage threats to be ruled out, intelligence chief says
- 11:57 New governors appointed
- 11:52 ‘Important statement’ to be made tonight, reiterates PM Nikol Pashinyan
- 11:44 US ready to work with Armenia - Deputy Assistant Secretary of State
- 11:34 Parliament to hold extraordinary session October 22, electoral code amendments on agenda
- 11:11 PM Pashinyan congratulates new ministers Tigran Khachatryan and Gegham Gevorgyan on appointment
- 11:09 ‘Armenia enters historic phase’, Pashinyan to address nation tonight
- 10:43 Russian border guards apprehend Turkish citizen for illegally crossing Armenia-Turkey border
- 10:32 FM Mnatsakanyan presents Armenia's new government’s priorities at Eastern Partnership ministerial meeting
- 10:16 New economy minister named
- 10:15 Gegham Gevorgyan appointed minister of agriculture
- 10:07 Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen dies at 65
- 09:55 Artsakh FM receives Board Members of International Francophone Press Union
- 09:05 European Stocks - 15-10-18
- 09:04 US stocks down - 15-10-18
- 09:02 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 15-10-18
- 09:01 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Up - 15-10-18
- 09:00 Oil Prices Up - 15-10-18
- 10.15-20:50 PM Pashinyan’s resignation expected on October 16 – spokesperson
- 10.15-20:43 PM Pashinyan and his wife attend Yuri Bashmet’s concert in Yerevan
- 10.15-20:25 First Deputy PM receives Russian Ambassador
- 10.15-20:17 Chechen President urges politicians to launch dance marathon after seeing Pashinyan and Macron dancing
- 10.15-19:13 Iran rejects reports on embassy evacuation in Turkey
- 10.15-18:04 Court extends Manvel Grigoryan's detention for two months
- 10.15-17:51 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 15-10-18
- 10.15-17:49 Asian Stocks - 15-10-18
- 10.15-17:38 President of Artsakh receives delegation of Armenian Democratic Liberal Party’s Lebanese regional board
- 10.15-17:33 Istanbul Municipality renames one of streets of Şişli district after Hrant Dink
- 10.15-16:57 Armenian goods distinguished by their quality in Russian market - Russia’s commercial representative to Armenia
19:43, 10.11.2018
Viewed 1941 times April 24 will be remembered in France as the Day of Remembrance of the Armenian Genocide - Emmanuel Macron
20:00, 10.10.2018
Viewed 1932 times Canadian PM Justin Trudeau arrives in Yerevan to participate in 17th summit of Francophonie
19:18, 10.11.2018
Viewed 1760 times Armenian, French Presidents attend presentation of architectural project of “Aznavour” center
12:41, 10.09.2018
Viewed 1737 times Alone but never forgotten: The 600-year-old sole standing Armenian church in Trabzon, Turkey
16:37, 10.13.2018
Viewed 1595 times PHOTO: Dozens of presidential aircraft parked at Zvartnots airport as Yerevan transformed into Francophonie global capital October 11-12