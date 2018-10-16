New governors appointed

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 16, ARMENPRESS. New governors of the Syunik, Aragatsotn and Armavir provinces have been appointed today at the Cabinet meeting.

Davit Gevorgyan has been appointed Governor of Aragatsotn, Hunan Poghosyan – the former deputy police chief of Armenia – was appointed Governor of Syunik, and Hambardzum Matevosyan was appointed Governor of Armavir.

The positions were vacated on October 2, when Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan sacked Cabinet members and governors representing the ARF and Tsarukyan factions.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan