‘Important statement’ to be made tonight, reiterates PM Nikol Pashinyan

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 16, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has reiterated that he will address the nation today in the evening.

“I thank you all for the productive work. I would like to reaffirm that tonight I will make an important statement,” Pashinyan said during the emergency Cabinet meeting today.

“Armenia is entering a historic phase, with the results of which we must bring the non violent, velvet revolution that took place in spring in Armenia to an end. But I will make a more specific statement in this regard today evening,” Pashinyan said earlier at today’s Cabinet meeting.

Pashinyan is expected to tender his resignation today to trigger the process required to call early election of parliament.

Under the law, the incumbent parliament will be dissolved in the event of failing to elect a new prime minister twice within two weeks after a PM resigns.

Pashinyan took office after massive protests in April forced president-turned PM Serzh Sargsyan to resign. But Sargsyan’s Republican Party (HHK) still has most seats in parliament. Since taking office, PM Nikol Pashinyan has numerously said that the incumbent parliament doesn’t represent the people and that early elections should take place as soon as possible.

Below is an excerpt from Article 149 of the Constitution of Armenia on Election and Appointment of the Prime Minister:

“In case the Prime Minister submits a resignation or in other cases of the office of the Prime Minister becoming vacant, the factions of the National Assembly shall be entitled to nominate candidates for Prime Minister within a period of seven days after accepting the resignation of the Government. The National Assembly shall elect the Prime Minister by majority of votes of the total number of Deputies [Members of Parliament].

In case Prime Minister is not elected, a new election of Prime Minister shall be held seven days after voting, wherein the candidates for Prime Minister nominated by at least one third of the total number of Deputies shall be entitled to participate. In case Prime Minister is not elected by majority of votes of the total number of Deputies, the National Assembly shall be dissolved by virtue of law”.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan