Parliament to hold extraordinary session October 22, electoral code amendments on agenda

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 16, ARMENPRESS. The Government of Armenia has recommended the Speaker of Parliament to convene a special session on October 22, at 11:00.

The agenda will include the bills on amendments in the electoral code, amendments in the law on referendum, amending the administrative offense code, and the law on defense.

The bills were approved during today’s Cabinet meeting.

Justice Minister Artak Zeynalyan said the goal of the Electoral Code reforms is the establishment of an electoral institution – a predictable and comprehensible electoral system for voters, improvement of electoral administration, increase of transparency and efficiency of supervision for campaign funding, introduction of practical mechanisms for ruling out electoral bribes and pressure on voters and other improvements.

The regional lists of candidates will be abolished under the amendments.

TV debates during national elections will be stipulated by law to raise awareness among voters.

