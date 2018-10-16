Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   16 October

Russian border guards apprehend Turkish citizen for illegally crossing Armenia-Turkey border


YEREVAN, OCTOBER 16, ARMENPRESS. Russian border guards in Armenia have apprehended a trespasser on the Armenian-Turkish border, the Russian Federal Security Service in Armenia told Armenpress.

According to preliminary data, the trespasser is a citizen of Turkey.

The competent authorities will clarify the purpose of illegally crossing the Armenian-Turkish border.

According to the procedure, the trespasser has been handed over to the Armenian law enforcement agencies.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

Merchant words

Hairstyles 2019



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration