Russian border guards apprehend Turkish citizen for illegally crossing Armenia-Turkey border
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 16, ARMENPRESS. Russian border guards in Armenia have apprehended a trespasser on the Armenian-Turkish border, the Russian Federal Security Service in Armenia told Armenpress.
According to preliminary data, the trespasser is a citizen of Turkey.
The competent authorities will clarify the purpose of illegally crossing the Armenian-Turkish border.
According to the procedure, the trespasser has been handed over to the Armenian law enforcement agencies.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
12:38, 04.22.2018
