Russian border guards apprehend Turkish citizen for illegally crossing Armenia-Turkey border

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 16, ARMENPRESS. Russian border guards in Armenia have apprehended a trespasser on the Armenian-Turkish border, the Russian Federal Security Service in Armenia told Armenpress.

According to preliminary data, the trespasser is a citizen of Turkey.

The competent authorities will clarify the purpose of illegally crossing the Armenian-Turkish border.

According to the procedure, the trespasser has been handed over to the Armenian law enforcement agencies.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan