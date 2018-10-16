New economy minister named
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 16, ARMENPRESS. President Armen Sarkissian has appointed Tigran Khachatryan as the new minister of economic development and investments, the president’s office said.
The appointments are made at the recommendation of the Prime Minister.
Khachatryan has served as deputy minister of economic development and investments in the past.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
