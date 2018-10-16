Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   16 October

New economy minister named


YEREVAN, OCTOBER 16, ARMENPRESS. President Armen Sarkissian has appointed Tigran Khachatryan as the new minister of economic development and investments, the president’s office said.

The appointments are made at the recommendation of the Prime Minister.

Khachatryan has served as deputy minister of economic development and investments in the past.  

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




