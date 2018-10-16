Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   16 October

Gegham Gevorgyan appointed minister of agriculture


YEREVAN, OCTOBER 16, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian, based on the Prime Minister’s proposal, signed a decree on appointing Gegham Gevorgyan minister of agriculture, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan




