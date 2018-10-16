Artsakh FM receives Board Members of International Francophone Press Union

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 16, ARMENPRESS. On October 15, minister of foreign affairs of the Republic of Artsakh Masis Mayilian received Board Members of the International Francophone Press Union, who arrived in Artsakh on a familiarization visit, the Artsakh foreign ministry told Armenpress.

FM Mayilian welcomed the delegation's visit to Artsakh, noting that it is a good opportunity to get acquainted with the history and culture of Artsakh, as well as the daily life of the people of Artsakh.

During the meeting, Masis Mayilian briefed on the priorities of the foreign policy of Artsakh. In particular, he touched upon the current stage of the Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict settlement and Artsakh's position on the issue, as well as the achievements in the international recognition of the Republic and the development of foreign relations.

Masis Mayilian noted that Artsakh attaches great importance to the development of Francophone, with an aim of getting closer to the French language and culture and becoming part of the Francophone family. In this context, the foreign minister stressed that the people of Artsakh fully share the ideas and values of Francophone, in particular, the principles of democracy, human rights and fundamental freedoms.

Masis Mayilian also answered the numerous questions of the participants of the meeting.

On October 9-12, within the framework of the 17th International La Francophone Summit in the Republic of Armenia, the 47th Conference of the International Francophone Press Union took place.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan