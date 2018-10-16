LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 15-10-18

LONDON, OCTOBER 16, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 15 october:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 0.96% to $2048.00, copper price up by 2.66% to $6304.00, lead price up by 6.39% to $2030.00, nickel price up by 2.36% to $12800.00, tin price up by 0.32% to $19050.00, zinc price up by 0.65% to $2635.00, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price stood at $62000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.