PM Pashinyan’s resignation expected on October 16 – spokesperson

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 15, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan is expected to resign on October 16, PM’s spokesperson Arman Yeghoyan told ARMENPRESS.

To the question if the PM will resign during the extraordinary session of the Cabinet, Yeghoyan answered, “I cannot answer that question. It may happen during the session, an hour after the session or 7 hours after the session”.

PM Pashinyan announced about his intention to resign on October 10. He told France 24 TV that he plans to resign until October 16, which means that the early parliamentary elections will take place on December 9 or 10.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan