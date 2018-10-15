PM Pashinyan and his wife attend Yuri Bashmet’s concert in Yerevan

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 15, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and his wife Anna Hakobyan attended the concert of world famous conductor, violinist, and violist Yuri Bashmet.

The concert was held as part of the 19th International Music Festival "Yerevan Perspectives", held under the high auspices of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan