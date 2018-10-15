First Deputy PM receives Russian Ambassador

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 15, ARMENPRESS. First Deputy Prime Minister of Ararat Mirzoyan received Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation to the Republic ofArmenia Sergey Kopirkin on October 15.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Government of Armenia, the interlocutors highlighted the regular meetings that allow discussing issues on the Armenian-Russian agenda.

During the meeting the sides discussed the recent domestic political developments and processes in Armenia, the mechanisms of holding early parliamentary election that will take place in December, the amendments of the Election Code, transitional justice system and other issues.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan